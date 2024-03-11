Fort Meade Declassified Ep 93 Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79394" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Lisa Terry, Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families manager and Howard County Commission for Veterans and Military Families administrator, to learn more about the services and resources Howard County has to offer our veterans and military families.



The Office of Veterans and Military Families (OVMF) provides guidance, information and access to Howard County veterans, military families, their dependents and survivors; promotes activities that serve veterans of all ages; and collaborates with other service providers to address more complex issues. To learn more, visit https://www.howardcountymd.gov/veterans-military-families.