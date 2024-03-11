On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Lisa Terry, Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families manager and Howard County Commission for Veterans and Military Families administrator, to learn more about the services and resources Howard County has to offer our veterans and military families.
The Office of Veterans and Military Families (OVMF) provides guidance, information and access to Howard County veterans, military families, their dependents and survivors; promotes activities that serve veterans of all ages; and collaborates with other service providers to address more complex issues. To learn more, visit https://www.howardcountymd.gov/veterans-military-families.
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 93 Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
