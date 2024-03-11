Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton Gaggle Aboard Air Force One

    Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton Gaggle Aboard Air Force One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    White House Communications Agency         

    Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Manchester, NH.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 13:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79377
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110172094.mp3
    Length: 00:18:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton Gaggle Aboard Air Force One, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Principal Deputy Press Secretary
    Olivia Dalton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT