Spc. Spencer Shanks, a student in the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy from the 1544th Transportation Company at Paris, Ill., discusses being in the course March 6, 2024, during an interview at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course trains students to perform field-level maintenance on automotive wheeled vehicles; conduct wheeled-vehicle operations; holds an introduction to troubleshooting; trains on fuel system maintenance, electrical system maintenance, power train maintenance, and chassis, suspension, and steering maintenance; also trains on brake maintenance; conducts preventive maintenance checks and services; trains on common maintenance subjects; and much more. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 15:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79374
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110171988.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Artist
|Spc. Spencer Shanks
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance 91B student discusses training at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
