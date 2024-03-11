A radio spot highlighting USO Sigonella's Canine Comfort Crew. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 08:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79367
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110171220.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Sigonella Canine Comfort Crew Radio Spot, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
