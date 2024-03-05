NATO Review: The importance of and outlook for the Czech Republic in NATO

This year we are commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Czech Republic’s accession to NATO, which marked a watershed moment on the path to ensuring our national security. Joining NATO gave not only Czechia but also all of Central and Eastern Europe the greatest guarantee of security in its entire history.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 06:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79366
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110171165.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:00
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT