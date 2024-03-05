Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Review: The importance of and outlook for the Czech Republic in NATO

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    03.11.2024

    This year we are commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Czech Republic’s accession to NATO, which marked a watershed moment on the path to ensuring our national security. Joining NATO gave not only Czechia but also all of Central and Eastern Europe the greatest guarantee of security in its entire history.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 06:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:11:00
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
