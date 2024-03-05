Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News: AID Airdrop & Seasbees complete Cold Weather Survival Course

    AFN Naples Radio News: AID Airdrop & Seasbees complete Cold Weather Survival Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.05.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    The U.S. Defense Department and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Gaza to deliver critical relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.
    &
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 completed a cold weather survival training course in Sørlia, Harstad in Norway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 04:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79354
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110171079.mp3
    Length: 00:02:20
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News: AID Airdrop & Seasbees complete Cold Weather Survival Course, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Jordan
    Norway
    Gaza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT