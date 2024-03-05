Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOH Infantry Day DJDADEO

    ITALY

    03.11.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    A tribute to Medal of Honor Recipient Salvatore Giunta for broadcast on FM 105.3 AFN Vicenza. This tribute tells the story, adds sound effects, and include music.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 00:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79350
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110170952.mp3
    Length: 00:01:31
    Artist DJDADEO
    Year 2024
    Genre Other
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOH Infantry Day DJDADEO, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of honor

