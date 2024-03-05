Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC2 Julia Brockman Scoped Radio Show 20FEB24

    JAPAN

    02.20.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    240220-N-JC401-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 20, 2024)
    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman delivers command information through her radio show the "Morning Reveille" at American Forces Network Sasebo, Feb. 20, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman.)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 00:40
