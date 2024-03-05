MC2 Julia Brockman Scoped Radio Show 20FEB24

240220-N-JC401-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 20, 2024)
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman delivers command information through her radio show the "Morning Reveille" at American Forces Network Sasebo, Feb. 20, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman.)
