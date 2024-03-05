AFN Aviano Radio News: WIC Overseas

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on The Women, Infants and Children Overseas Program at Aviano Air Base, which provides specialized trainings, not offered to those receiving WIC in the United States. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
