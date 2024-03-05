Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST: Titan Tuesday, MSgt Alessandra Goler-Pigg

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai  

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the latest 39th Air Base Wing's Titan Tuesday Airman, MSgt Alessandra Goler-Pigg on March 5, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST: Titan Tuesday, MSgt Alessandra Goler-Pigg, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Incirlik

