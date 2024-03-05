American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the latest 39th Air Base Wing's Titan Tuesday Airman, MSgt Alessandra Goler-Pigg on March 5, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 05:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
This work, AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST: Titan Tuesday, MSgt Alessandra Goler-Pigg, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
