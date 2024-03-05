Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GTMO NEWS: Mudder

    CUBA

    03.05.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240305-N-DN657-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents participated in the yearly Morale, Welfare, Recreation Mudder Obstacle Course. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79309
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110165716.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    news
    outdoors
    MWR
    GTMO
    Guantanamo bay
    mudder

