    KMC Update - DAF Changes and National Nutrition Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.07.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, details the key takeaways from the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium, on March 1, 2024. Meanwhile, Katharine Cutler, an 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion specialist, discusses National Nutrition Month, on March 5, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez)

