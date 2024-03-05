U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, details the key takeaways from the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium, on March 1, 2024. Meanwhile, Katharine Cutler, an 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion specialist, discusses National Nutrition Month, on March 5, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 09:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79299
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110164857.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - DAF Changes and National Nutrition Month, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
