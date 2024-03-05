American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Contracting Squadron at Aviano Air Base, and their role helping units properly use annual funding. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 07:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79297
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110164682.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Planning to Spend, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT