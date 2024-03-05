Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Planning to Spend

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Planning to Spend

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.05.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Contracting Squadron at Aviano Air Base, and their role helping units properly use annual funding. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 07:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79297
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110164682.mp3
    Length: 00:02:43
    Year 2024
    Genre Radio News
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Planning to Spend, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PEP talk
    Wyvern Nation
    Group Chat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT