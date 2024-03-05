Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240307-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    240307-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    03.07.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karri Langerman 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Capt. Odin J. Klug, NSA Souda Bay commanding officer, talks about Women's History Month and the opening of the USO lounge at the base terminal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 06:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79296
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110164675.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240307-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO2 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Women's History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT