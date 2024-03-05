Capt. Odin J. Klug, NSA Souda Bay commanding officer, talks about Women's History Month and the opening of the USO lounge at the base terminal.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 06:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79296
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110164675.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240307-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO2 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT