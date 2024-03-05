Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 05 - Staff Sgt. Ashley Buhl

    02.21.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    The NCO Journal team and special guest, SSG Ashley Buhl discuss her recent selection as the 2023 Drill Sergeant of the Year, who inspires her, her life-changing stories, and other interesting topics during the Sergeant's Time Podcast.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 17:21
    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast
    Development
    Drill Sergeant

