    KMC Update - COVID Vaccines and Pharmacy Updates

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.05.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's immunization clinic is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event March 8, 2024. The 86th Medical Group also joined American Forces Network Kaiserslautern to explain a new way to order prescriptions via the new MHS Genesis patient portal. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79268
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110160642.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Health
    86th Airlift Wing
    Pharmacy
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    MHS Genesis
    COVID-19

