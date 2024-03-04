KMC Update - COVID Vaccines and Pharmacy Updates

The Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's immunization clinic is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event March 8, 2024. The 86th Medical Group also joined American Forces Network Kaiserslautern to explain a new way to order prescriptions via the new MHS Genesis patient portal. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
03.05.2024
03.05.2024
|Newscasts
|79268
|2403/DOD_110160642.mp3
|00:02:00
KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|4
|0
|0
