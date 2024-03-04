Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 14 - Communication and AI

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and show host Jack Rous has a conversation with three of Adobe’s public sector digital media solutions consultants about generative artificial intelligence. They discuss the creative tools Adobe has developed for its use in their products involving AI, their content authenticity initiative and the idea of content credentialing visual information products, and more examples of the practical applications of generative AI in the daily life of a professional communicator.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 09:10
    Category: Recording
    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 14 - Communication and AI, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    podcast interview
    podcast show

