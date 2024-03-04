Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women of the Herd jump- Radio Spot

    Women of the Herd jump- Radio Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.01.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - radio commercial promoting 173rd Women of the Herd jump, as part of the Womens History Month. Recorded on March 1, 2024 (radio spot by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 05:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79245
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110157538.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women of the Herd jump- Radio Spot, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Womens History Month
    Airborne
    Army
    173rd
    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT