Women of the Herd jump- Radio Spot

VICENZA, Italy - radio commercial promoting 173rd Women of the Herd jump, as part of the Womens History Month. Recorded on March 1, 2024 (radio spot by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 05:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79245
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110157538.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
