CSM Love Speaks on Back Bone University

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, senior enlisted advisor of United States Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, United Nations Command, speaks on radio with American Forces Network DJ Senior Airman Darius Frazier about Back Bone University on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024. Back Bone University was designed as a four-day, hands-on and classroom-oriented training that concentrates on joint and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 00:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79242
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110157146.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:10
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
