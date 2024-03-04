The DINFOS Way - Ep. 14 - Communication and AI

On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and show host Jack Rous has a conversation with three of Adobe’s public sector digital media solutions consultants about generative artificial intelligence. They discuss the creative tools Adobe has developed for its use in their products involving AI, their content authenticity initiative and the idea of content credentialing visual information products, and more examples of the practical applications of generative AI in the daily life of a professional communicator.
|03.01.2024
|03.03.2024 22:10
|Interviews
|79237
|2403/DOD_110157117.mp3
|00:00:00
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|5
|0
|0
