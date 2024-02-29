Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 192 Army Emergency Relief

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This episode of Fort Riley the Podcast is about the Army Emergency Relief Campaign. Learn where the money comes from and how it is used to help Soldiers, retirees and family members navigate through tough financial situations.

    TAGS

    #FortRileyPodcast #AER

