    Women's History Month Spot

    Women's History Month Spot

    ITALY

    02.29.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    A radio spot highlighting Women's History Month and it's importance to the U.S. Navy. Also features audio from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 07:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: IT
    This work, Women's History Month Spot, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month

    TAGS

    CNO
    Women's History Month

