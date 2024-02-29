Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW Awards 2024 Spot

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.01.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot promoting the 31st Fighter Wings’ annual awards ceremony at Aviano Air Base. This year’s award ceremony will welcome Retired Chief of Staff of the Air Force and former 555th Fighter Squadron commander General David Goldfein. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 08:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, 31 FW Awards 2024 Spot, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    awards
    recognition
    31 FW
    Wyvern Nation

