A radio spot promoting the 31st Fighter Wings’ annual awards ceremony at Aviano Air Base. This year’s award ceremony will welcome Retired Chief of Staff of the Air Force and former 555th Fighter Squadron commander General David Goldfein. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 08:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79212
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110152974.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW Awards 2024 Spot, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
