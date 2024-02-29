Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Operation Varsity and Baumholder Town Hall

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, visited American Forces Network Kaiserslautern March 1, 2024, to provide information on how the base's upcoming Operation Varsity will affect base support functions. Tammy Muckenfuss, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs deputy director, also spoke to the garrison's Baumholder Town Hall, slated for March 19 at Smith Barracks' Wagon Wheel Theater. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 04:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Readiness
    Operation Varsity
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Baumholder Military Community

