Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, visited American Forces Network Kaiserslautern March 1, 2024, to provide information on how the base's upcoming Operation Varsity will affect base support functions. Tammy Muckenfuss, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs deputy director, also spoke to the garrison's Baumholder Town Hall, slated for March 19 at Smith Barracks' Wagon Wheel Theater. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 04:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79208
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110152788.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Operation Varsity and Baumholder Town Hall, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT