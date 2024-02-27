In this edition of the Pacific Pulse: Admiral John C. Aquilino arrived at the Birendra Peace Operations Center for Exercise Shanti Prayas 4; U.S. Marines conduct training exercise Rapid Tanto; and in India, the U.S. Navy and Indian Navy begin Exercise Milan 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 21:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79203
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110152315.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: February 27, 2024, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT