    Pacific Pulse: February 27, 2024

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.27.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    In this edition of the Pacific Pulse: Admiral John C. Aquilino arrived at the Birendra Peace Operations Center for Exercise Shanti Prayas 4; U.S. Marines conduct training exercise Rapid Tanto; and in India, the U.S. Navy and Indian Navy begin Exercise Milan 2024.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 27, 2024, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Pulse

