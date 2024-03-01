On this Pacific Pulse: Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit arrives in Osaka, Japan; amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, arrives in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024; and Pacific Air Forces hosts leaders from the Philippines Air Force for Airmen-to-Airmen Talks in Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 19:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79200
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110152230.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 1, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT