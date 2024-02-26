Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 6 Why Recruiting Should Matter To You

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Lisa Craig, Air Force Recruiting Service Deputy Commander, joins us to discuss the state of Air Force and Air Force Reserve recruiting, and why all Airmen can benefit from participating in the recruitment process.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    Airlift Podcast
    Ready Set Airlift

