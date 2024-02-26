Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 12 - Make the Most of Your Money

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to another episode of Blacksnake Bytes! Managing your money for retirement and keeping expenses under control can be a stressful and frustrating experience. Kevin Kensinger provides personal financial counseling services to military members in northern Indiana—for free! In this episode, Kevin explains how Indiana servicemembers can get their 2023 state taxes refunded thanks to a new Indiana law, and how he helped servicemembers who worked on COVID-19 state active duty orders save almost $600,000 in taxes. He explains how to use the Thrift Savings Program (TSP) to plan for retirement, gives tips on how to reduce monthly expenses and make a financial plan. This episode is packed full of useful information that everyone can use. Don’t miss it!

