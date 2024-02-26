Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN NaplRadio News - Testimonies on Red Sea Security & Navy Robotics Warfare Specialist

    AFN NaplRadio News - Testimonies on Red Sea Security & Navy Robotics Warfare Specialist

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.28.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    Radio news highlighting officials' testimonies made on security issues in the Red Sea and the Navy's first Robotics Warfare Specialist. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 09:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79174
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110150548.mp3
    Length: 00:02:58
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN NaplRadio News - Testimonies on Red Sea Security & Navy Robotics Warfare Specialist, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    Red Sea
    Yemen
    Robotics Warfare Specialist

