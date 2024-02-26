Radio news highlighting officials' testimonies made on security issues in the Red Sea and the Navy's first Robotics Warfare Specialist. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 09:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79174
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110150548.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN NaplRadio News - Testimonies on Red Sea Security & Navy Robotics Warfare Specialist, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT