Weekly radio segment featuring Cmdr. Elyse Braxton, public health nurse at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain. This week’s topics included Chronic Diseases. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 03:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79166
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110150212.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:04
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240228 Wellness Wednesday, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT