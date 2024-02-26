Celebration of Black History Month

Sgt. Maj. Edward Ivry Carrington is a Training Management Sergeant Major at the 76th Operational Response Command (ORC). Sgt. Maj. Carrington considers coaching and mentoring a great inspiration during his military career in the U.S. Army. Sgt. Maj. Carrington also said, "The military gave me the greatest understanding of selfless leadership."



The U.S. Army values diversity and creates an environment where every Soldier has the opportunity to succeed based on their abilities and merits. Black History Month in the U.S. Army is not only about acknowledging the past; it's about honoring the contributions of Black service members, promoting diversity and inclusion, educating soldiers, inspiring future generations, and reaffirming the army's core values.





The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.



(U.S. Army sound recording by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)