Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Audio: Interview from Spc. Israel Osagie - Justified Accord 2024

    Audio: Interview from Spc. Israel Osagie - Justified Accord 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    02.27.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Spc. Israel Osagie, assigned to the 403rd Medical Detachment, 176th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), a U.S. Army Reserve unit from Bell, California, discusses his Army career and his work at Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, February 27, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from February 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 23:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79144
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110148176.mp3
    Length: 00:06:09
    Year 2024
    Genre N/A
    Location: NANYUKI, KE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio: Interview from Spc. Israel Osagie - Justified Accord 2024, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    807th Medical Command ( Deployment Support)
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT