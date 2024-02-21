VICENZA, Italy - Radio commercial designed to generate excitement for Exercise Justified Accord 24 within the Vicenza Military Community, recorded on February 26, 2024 (radio spot by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 06:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79124
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110143222.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Justified Accord 2024 - Radio Spot, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
