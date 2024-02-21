Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Justified Accord 2024 - Radio Spot

    ITALY

    02.26.2024

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Radio commercial designed to generate excitement for Exercise Justified Accord 24 within the Vicenza Military Community, recorded on February 26, 2024 (radio spot by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 06:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79124
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110143222.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Justified Accord 2024 - Radio Spot, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    AFN Vicenza
    SETAF-AF
    Justified Accord 24
    JA24

