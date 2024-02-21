Campaign Season 2024

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    02.21.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    240221-N-OH637-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 21, 2024)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to remind all DoD personnel about the rules pertaining to participation in political activities. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 22:52
    Category: Newscasts
