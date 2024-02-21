TFNEWSCAST1 (21FEB24)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79116" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

240221-N-OH637-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 21, 2024)

A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) that joined ships, aircraft and personnel from India and numerous other navies to begin Exercise MILAN 2024 in the Bay of Bengal, February 19, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Riley McDowell.)