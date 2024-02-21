Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Tuskegee Airmen Committee

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.23.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Aviano Tuskegee Airmen Committee and how they celebrate the Tuskegee Airmen legacy and Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 07:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Tuskegee Airmen Committee, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    Aviano Tuskegee Airmen Committee

