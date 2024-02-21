American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Aviano Tuskegee Airmen Committee and how they celebrate the Tuskegee Airmen legacy and Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|02.23.2024
|02.23.2024 07:38
|Newscasts
|79097
|2402/DOD_110139309.mp3
|00:02:18
|2024
|Blues
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|3
|0
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Tuskegee Airmen Committee, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS
