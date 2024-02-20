Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News: Georgia visits NATO & Hershel "Woody" Williams Completes Maintenance Period

    ITALY

    02.21.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Brussels to discuss further strengthening the Alliance’s long-standing partnership with Georgia.
    The Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) completed its routine planned maintenance in Croatia.

