    KMC News Update

    KMC News Update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A KMC Update about how the KMC celebrated engineer week and an interview with a member of the Ramstein Dental Clinic to discuss how to take care of your child's dental health. (Defense Media Activity News Update by SSgt. Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 08:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC News Update, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Dental Health
    Engineer Week
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update

