    AFN Commerical Spot - Golf Clinic

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Baumholder Youth Sports and Fitness departments is offering a brand-new golf program the Woodlawn golf course. SNAG or “Starting New At Golf” clinic is for ages 5 to 7 with 6 sessions. The traditional golf clinic is for ages 8 to 15 is offed with 8 sessions. Register in person at Parent Central Services bldg. 8876 on Wetzel Kaserne. Find more information at Baumholder or Kaiserslautern.army mwr.com

