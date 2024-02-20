THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 24 Messages From the Red Cross

On this episode, we speak with Stephanie Soliz and Nicole Collers from the Yokosuka Red Cross about the upcoming Red Cross Month and some of the events and activities going on around base as part of it. We also talk about some of the many volunteer opportunities available for with the Red Cross for service members, families and civilians. There has also been a significant price reduction in all of the Yokosuka Red Cross's certification courses. Listen to the episode for all the details.



Resources:

yokosuka@redcross.org

https://www.facebook.com/YokosukaRedCross/