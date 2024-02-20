Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 24 Messages From the Red Cross

    JAPAN

    02.13.2024

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    On this episode, we speak with Stephanie Soliz and Nicole Collers from the Yokosuka Red Cross about the upcoming Red Cross Month and some of the events and activities going on around base as part of it. We also talk about some of the many volunteer opportunities available for with the Red Cross for service members, families and civilians. There has also been a significant price reduction in all of the Yokosuka Red Cross's certification courses. Listen to the episode for all the details.

    Resources:
    yokosuka@redcross.org
    https://www.facebook.com/YokosukaRedCross/

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 00:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:24:22
    Year 2024
    Location: JP
    japan
    red cross
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

