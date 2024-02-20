Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP12: Medical (Left of the Bang Miniseries 03)

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta shares the third episode in a miniseries called Left of the Bang from our Scorpion team Observer, Coach, Trainers. The series highlights how to better prepare each war fighting function for some of the challenges seen at the National Training Center. Maj. Steven Pyles, Capt. Shelby Hamernick and Master Sgt. Jason Martin discuss sustainment in the medical field. Hear about some of the NTC trends, Roll 1 capabilities, training recommendations, Leader Training Program, and the importance of at home station rehearsals.



Recommended Resources:

ATP 4-02.1 (October 2015) Army Medical Logistics:

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/atp4_02x1.pdf



ATP 4-02.2 (July 2019) Medical Evacuation:

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN17834_ATP%204-02x2%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf



ATP 4-02.4 (May 2021) Medical Platoon:

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN32336-ATP_4-02.4-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 4-02.55 (March 2020) Army Health System Support Planning:

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN21532_ATP_4-02x55_FINAL_WEB.pdf

Combined Arms Center Website

https://usacac.army.mil/



The Graveyard of Command Posts (Military Review) by Lt. Gen Beagle, Brig. Gen Slider, and Lt. Col Arrol

https://www.armyupress.army.mil/journals/military-review/online-exclusive/2023-ole/the-graveyard-of-command-posts/



Medical Service Corps Leader Development

https://www.facebook.com/mscleaderdevelopment/



Operations Group milsuite page

https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)



Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt