Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota News: Navy commissions its newest ship, the USS John L. Canley

    AFN Rota News: Navy commissions its newest ship, the USS John L. Canley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.21.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota Nack 

    AFN Rota

    AFN Rota News: Navy commissions its newest ship, the USS John L. Canley

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 07:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79052
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110135698.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota News: Navy commissions its newest ship, the USS John L. Canley, by PO2 Dakota Nack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT