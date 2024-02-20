The Army Corps of Engineers Japan district has continued progress on a Japan Facilities Improvement Program project on Misawa Airbase.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 17:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79019
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110133381.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Radio Report: ACE JFIP Project, by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT