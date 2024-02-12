UMGC: FAFSA

A radio spot describing the benefits of Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and how the University of Maryland Global Campus can help with the application process. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 07:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79012
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110130378.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
