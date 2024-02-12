Fort Meade Declassifed Ep 91 Homeland Security Signature Program Part III

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sat down with Jim Hopper, Homeland Security Signature Program Coordinator, and three participating students to discuss their partnership with different agencies like the National Security Agency and their experiences since joining the program