    Fort Meade Declassifed Ep 91 Homeland Security Signature Program Part III

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sat down with Jim Hopper, Homeland Security Signature Program Coordinator, and three participating students to discuss their partnership with different agencies like the National Security Agency and their experiences since joining the program

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:23
    Genre Podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassifed Ep 91 Homeland Security Signature Program Part III, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homeland Security
    National Security Agency

