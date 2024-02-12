NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 15, 2024) Radio spot covering Naples Middle High School (NMHS) Athletic Boosters Bazaar. Includes audio by Camden Kasparek, NMHS student, and Audrey Fromm, NMHS student.(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 08:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78992
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110128342.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naples Middle High School Athletic Boosters Bazaar Radio Spot, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT