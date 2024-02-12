Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: African American Pioneers in Medical Care

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.14.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news celebrates African American History Month by sharing the stories of how the Freedom House ambulance service and Alice Ball, shaped the medical community and influenced members of the 31st Medical Group at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: African American Pioneers in Medical Care, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    History
    31 FW
    31 MDG
    Wyvern Nation

