American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the new Voluntary Retired Return to Active Duty program on Feb. 15, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 05:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78979
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110128086.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: VRRAD Program, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT