    AFN Humphreys Radio News- Transition Assistance Program

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean 

    AFN Humphreys

    John Wright, a Transition Assistance Specialist with the USAG Humphreys Transition Assistance Program, talks with U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, a broadcaster at American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 8, 2024. TAP provides Service Members and their families with resources, information, and tools to successfully move from military to civilian life. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 22:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78966
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110127797.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    AFN
    Korea
    TAP
    audio

