AFN Humphreys Radio News- Transition Assistance Program

John Wright, a Transition Assistance Specialist with the USAG Humphreys Transition Assistance Program, talks with U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, a broadcaster at American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 8, 2024. TAP provides Service Members and their families with resources, information, and tools to successfully move from military to civilian life. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean)