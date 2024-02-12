Inside the Castle - Spotlight on Construction Management Innvoation Part 1 - Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78960" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode we sit down with Darrick Godfrey and Alexandra Henderson Connors to learn more about Construction Management Innovation and the four lines of efforts that will be discussed in more detail in future episodes.



Listen in to hear the current state of Construction Management within the Corps and what Darrick, Alexandra and the rest of the Construction Management Innovation team is doing to improve the way we do business.



Any questions about the Construction Management Innovation can be sent to the team at CM_TMO@usace.army.mil



If you are a Corps staff member, you can learn more about Construction Management Innovation by visiting the Construction Management Team site at https://usace.dps.mil/sites/TDL-CECW-EC-TestTeam1/SitePages/CMP.aspx