    Inside the Castle - Spotlight on Construction Management Innvoation Part 1 - Overview

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode we sit down with Darrick Godfrey and Alexandra Henderson Connors to learn more about Construction Management Innovation and the four lines of efforts that will be discussed in more detail in future episodes.

    Listen in to hear the current state of Construction Management within the Corps and what Darrick, Alexandra and the rest of the Construction Management Innovation team is doing to improve the way we do business.

    Any questions about the Construction Management Innovation can be sent to the team at CM_TMO@usace.army.mil

    If you are a Corps staff member, you can learn more about Construction Management Innovation by visiting the Construction Management Team site at https://usace.dps.mil/sites/TDL-CECW-EC-TestTeam1/SitePages/CMP.aspx

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 10:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78960
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110126819.mp3
    Length: 00:25:14
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 28
    Disc # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Spotlight on Construction Management Innvoation Part 1 - Overview, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Construction Management Innovation

